Ooty mountain train gets new rake offering passengers a cosy ride

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will flag off the new rake of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train, running between Mettupalayam–Ooty, on Saturday. “It will have coaches that are better in aesthetics, safety features. They also have wider doors and larger windows, besides good leg room and improved seating facilities to offer better comfort for the passengers,” said a railway statement. Improved suspension design with roller bearings make travelling by the train more smooth.

The coaches have 110 V LED lighting and mobile charging points too. The I&B minister will also inaugurate the new booking office constructed at a cost of Rs 1.24 crore at the Mettupalayam railway station. It provides enough space for travellers apart from a parking area. Dedicated three counters have been set up for differently-abled persons. There are also provisions for Automatic Ticket Vending Machine’s (ATVM) for passengers to book unreserved tickets.