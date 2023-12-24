Only the Dravidian Model govt works for the welfare of Christians: Stalin

CHENNAI: Pointing out the various welfare schemes and initiatives done by the DMK government at various times, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said only in the Dravidian model government, countless schemes are being implemented for the development of Christian people.



"On behalf of this Dravidian model government, which embraces and shows love to all the communities, I wish all the people of the Christian community a very Merry Christmas, " Stalin said while extending Christmas greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin also pointed out various welfare schemes and initiatives taken by his government since May 2021.

"Since coming to power in 2021, Ubadesiyar Welfare Board, Special food for minority hostel students on their festive days, allocation of funds to start an additional Christian aid society in Karur, Madurai and Theni districts, increase in subsidy given to nuns for a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, more loans through Tamil Nadu Minority Economic Development Corporation are being implemented by the Dravidian model government, " he noted.

Further, Stalin said a special resolution was adopted in the State Assembly to amend the Constitution of India to provide reservation to the Adi Dravida people who have converted to Christianity.