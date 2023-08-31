"Only solution to end issue over release of Cauvery water is Mekedatu project": DK Shivakumar

NEW DELHI: Amid the tussle between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over Cauvery water, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Mekedatu project is the only solution to the water sharing issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in connection with Cauvery dispute.

DK Shivakumar held a consultation with legal experts and officials at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi regarding the Cauvery River water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

"The only solution is the Mekedatu project. We will request the authorities to visit the sites in Karnataka and see the problems being faced by the state," Shivakumar told ANI.

The Mekedatu project is a multipurpose project involving the construction of a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, Karnataka. Its objectives are to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and neighboring areas Terming the order of releasing 5000 cusecs of water as a big pain, Shivkumar said that Karnataka is in a very grave situation since there is no rain and no water.

"Today, we had a meeting with all our legal experts. Now, the entire team is on the way to meet our senior advocate who is representing Karnataka. We have been given an order to release 5,000 cusecs of water. It is a big pain to Karnataka because there is no water due to no rain. I hope they will respect the sentiments of the farmers of Karnataka. We also respect the farmers of Tamil Nadu. But still, Karnataka is in a very grave situation. We are appealing to the authorities to visit the sites and know the problems Karnataka is suffering," he said.

Earlier in the day, the farmer's associations in Karnataka staged a fresh protest near Krishna Raja Sagar(KRS) reservoir in Mandya district against the release of 5,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of Cauvery water to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.

Complying with the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), Karnataka on Wednesday started releasing water from its reservoirs to Tamil Nadu.

CWMA on Tuesday had directed Karnataka to ensure 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Billigundulu on the Tamil Nadu- Karnataka boundary every day up to September 12.

CWMA's direction came after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committe (CWRC) recommended Karnataka release 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Though Karnataka made a protest at CWRC's recommendation CWMA upheld it.

After the Karnataka government started complying with CWMA's direction farmers started protesting saying that the Cauvery basin was facing severe drought and water storage in the reservoirs was barely enough to meet the drinking water needs of the region.

The Cauvery water issue has been a controversial issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for decades, and they have been locked in a battle over the sharing of water from the Cauvery River, which is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region.