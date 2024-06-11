Only doctors registered on Sarathi can issue medical certificates to driving license seekers: TN transport commissioner

CHENNAI: Fake doctors often issue ‘medical’ certificates for individuals (above 40 years), who are applying for new driving licences or renewal of the existing ones. To prevent such irregularities, the State Transport and Road Safety Commissioner has announced that only those doctors registered with the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) can issue a medical certificate and upload them through the Sarathi website.

From now on, individuals above 40 years can obtain a new licence or renew an existing one after obtaining a medical certificate from a registered doctor, as per the Central Motor Vehicle Rule.

The Commissioner has noted that there have been instances of fake certificates being issued in some parts of the State for obtaining a licence. To prevent this, qualified doctors are now required to upload their TNMC registration certificate number on the Sarathi website, along with details of their clinic/hospital and their name once. They have to enter a password received on their mobile number linked to their Aadhaar. After a one-time verification, they can upload the certificates of the applicants using the Sarathi software.

This new registration process aims to prevent the misuse of medical certificates issued by fake doctors. To familiarise doctors with the Sarathi portal and confirm their records, Regional Transport Officers across the State will hold a demonstration today at 11 am.