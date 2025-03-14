Only BJP can bring back Jaya’s rule in TN: TTV Dhinakaran

TIRUCHY: Only the BJP is efficient enough to ensure Jayalalithaa’s style of ruling in Tamil Nadu, claimed the AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday, adding that almost all the AIADMK cadres except a few like Edappadi K Palaniswami are willing to align with the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the party's district level executive meeting, Dhinakaran said the DMK is known for its scientific scam and the recent Tasmac scam worth Rs 1,000 crore is an example. “DMK used to allocate funds for several schemes, but it is doubtful whether it reaches the people or not, and it is the responsibility of the opposition parties to monitor it,” he said.

Appealing to the parties who oppose the DMK to join the NDA alliance, he said only the BJP can give Jayalalithaa's rule in Tamil Nadu, and the like-minded parties must join with NDA.

“Except a few, including Edappadi Palaniswami, almost all the AIADMK cadres are interested in joining the BJP-led alliance in the upcoming assembly polls, and DMK would certainly be dethroned like how Kejriwal was removed,” said Dhinakaran.

He claimed that the AIADMK had been weakened by the leadership of Edappadi Palaniswami and that every AIADMK cadre knows that he has been working for the victory of DMK. “So the true AIADMK cadres must unite to support the BJP and work for the victory of the alliance,” he said.