Only 9 deaths amid high dengue cases, says MA Subramanian

COIMBATORE: Health Minister MA Subramanian on Sunday said that, even though the State recorded 18,000 dengue cases over the last 10 months, only nine lives were lost, as the DMK regime strengthened the healthcare system.

He said the death count was far lower than that reported during the previous AIADMK regime.

Speaking to the media persons after inaugurating a 50-bedded Siddha hospital established on the campus of the old Namakkal Government Headquarters Hospital at a cost of Rs 1 crore, the minister said dengue claimed 66 lives in 2012 and 65 in 2017, while only nine deaths were reported this year.

“Even those deaths happened as the patients came delayed for treatment to the hospital. After DMK assumed power, the dengue cases have been brought under control. In the last 10 months, 18,000 people were affected by dengue. This count may appear high, but the previous regime shared data of only those undergoing treatment in government hospitals. Whereas now, those undergoing treatment in private hospitals were also revealed,” he said.

Subramanian said that over 7.73 lakh people have benefited from the ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin' scheme from the 484 camps conducted so far, out of the planned 1,256 camps. He also said that, as the North East Monsoon has commenced, all precautionary measures have been taken.

Meanwhile, Subramanian completed his 165th mini-marathon with a 21 km run from Kollimalai to Karavalli down the hills, with 70 hairpin bends. He dedicated his run to DMK’s Senthamangalam constituency MLA K Ponnusamy, who recently died of cardiac arrest.