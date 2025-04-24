Only 1.5 lakh enrolments in govt schools this year, way below 5 L target: Anbumani urges TN govt to improve infrastructure

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the students' enrolment has declined in the government schools, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to take measures to improve infrastructure to boost admissions.

In a statement, Anbumani said that despite the government fixing a target to enrol 5 lakh students during 2025-26, only 1.5 lakh students have enrolled in the government primary and middle schools. "This shows the hesitation among the parents in enrolling their kids in the government schools. There are 31,336 government and government-aided primary and middle schools in the State," he added.

He further stated that the students' strength in those schools is only 25.50 lakh. On average, each of the schools has only 81 students. On the other hand, 4,498 private schools have 30.60 lakh students. The reason for students avoiding government schools is the lack of proper infrastructure. Several school buildings are in poor condition," he pointed out.

Saying that the 31,336 schools have 1.08 lakh teachers, Anbumani asked the government how quality education could be provided if schools have merely 3 or 4 teachers.

"The government should improve the infrastructure and increase the number of teachers to ensure higher enrolment," he urged.