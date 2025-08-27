Online stock trading investment scam: TN Police arrest three from West Bengal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's Cyber Crime wing has arrested three persons from West Bengal- one of them operating just 500 metres away from Bangladesh border- as part of an ongoing investigation into online stock trading investment scam cases registered in 2024 and 2025.

According to the state police, an Online stock trading investment scam typically begins by adding individuals to WhatsApp groups that appear legitimate, filled with fake testimonials showcasing huge profits. To build trust, scammers often provide small initial returns to early investments. Once the victim gains confidence and invests larger amounts, the fraudsters disappear, resulting in significant financial loss.

In the first case, the victim clicked a link from Face book believing it to be a genuine trade app and invested Rs 1.64 crore. The State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre (SCCIC) officials who took over investigations arrested the accused, Sahazada Hossain on August 21. He was secured by a special team at a strategic place which is only 500m away from the

Bangladesh border. He is a mule account holder and probe revealed that he is involved in 29 cases registered in NCRP ( National Cybercrime reporting portal) across India.

In the second case, the complainant was lured via WhatsApp in an online investment app promising high returns and believing which the complainant had invested Rs 50 lakh. Tracing the digital trail of transactions, cyber crime police personnel arrested Amit Saha (24), a mule account holder and an agent, Kamalesh Debnath (36)- both from North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

DGP Shankar Jiwal and ADGP, Cyber Crime, Sandeep Mittal appreciated the special team for securing the accused and police cautioned citizens to remain vigilant against cyber fraudsters.

If you have fallen victim to such scams, please dial 1930 for the toll- free assistance provided by Cyber Crime wing or register your complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in