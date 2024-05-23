Online gambling: Hosur man ends life after incurring Rs 50 lakh debt

COIMBATORE: Unable to pay a debt of Rs 50 lakh, a 36-year-old man died by suicide in Hosur, Krishnagiri district, on Wednesday.

He had incurred a huge debt after borrowing money to take part in online gambling.

Police said R Manivasagan from Ariyalur and employed in a private firm in SIPCOT in Hosur was residing with his wife Aruna and one-and-a-half-year-old son in Thottagiri area.

He lost a huge amount in online gambling and also borrowed money to play the game.

Police said Aruna, who had gone to her home town grew suspicious as Manivasagan didn’t pick her repeated calls and alerted neighbours to check.

The nearby residents, who went to see were shocked to find him hanging. On receiving information, the Hudco police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Hosur Government Hospital.

In a suicide note seized by police, Manivasagan claimed to have taken the extreme decision as he incurred a debt of Rs 50 lakh by playing online gambling. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.