Online Gambling: Coimbatore man ends life after losing money

COIMBATORE: A 37-year-old man died by suicide as he lost money in online gambling in Coimbatore.

The deceased, Muthukumar, who was working in a private firm and residing at Neeliamman Nagar near Edayarpalayam was found depressed over the last few days as he lost money in online gambling.

He was married to Sahana (34) and they have a son and a daughter. Police said Muthukumar developed an interest for online gambling after he managed to make some quick bucks initially.

“He was then unable to quit his addiction to online gambling despite losing in lakhs, which he borrowed from friends and family members. As the debt increased, his meager salary was sufficient only to pay interest for the borrowed amount. Under immense pressure to return the money to lenders, Muthukumar was heavily depressed and avoided even talking to family members over the last few days,” police said.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Muthukumar ended his life by hanging. On receiving information, the Kavundampalayam police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

“He had attempted suicide twice before. In a suicide note seized from his room, Muthukumar claimed to have taken the extreme step as he lost huge amount in online gambling,” police said.

This is the second incident this month in Coimbatore as on June 4, a CRPF cop from Andhra Pradesh gunned himself down at Coimbatore International Airport as he lost money in online gambling.