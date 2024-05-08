Online application for TNAU, TNJFU courses open till June 6

COIMBATORE: Students will be admitted through a common online application for Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) in Nagapattinam.

At TNAU, admissions will be done for 14 undergraduate (UG) courses and three diploma courses, while admissions will be for six UG programs and three B.Voc courses at TNJFU, said Dr V Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of TNAU to media on Tuesday.

The online application admission process involves online registration application filing, the release of the rank list, online counselling, seat allotment, certificate verification, sliding and provisional seat allotment. The user guidelines and stepwise procedure can be found at http://tnagfi.ucanapply.com. The exact dates of counselling and other related processes will be uploaded from time to time on the website. The application will be available at http://tnagfi.ucanapply.com. from May 7 to June 6. The application fee for general category, BC, BCM, and MBC/DNC students is Rs 600, while it is Rs 300 for SC, SCA, and ST. Regarding admissions in TNAU, the candidates may contact 9488635077 and 9486425076 from 9am to 5pm on working days. Also, suggestions can be got through e-mail; ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in

Regarding admissions in TNJFU, the candidates may contact 04365-256430, 9442601908 from 10 am to 6 pm on working days. The candidates can also get suggestions through ugadmission@tnjfu.ac.in