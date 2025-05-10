Online admission process for UG agri courses begins

CHENNAI: StateMinister for Agriculture-Farmers Welfare, MRK Panneerselvam, on Thursday inaugurated the online application process for undergraduate agricultural courses offered by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Annamalai University for the academic year 2025–2026.

Launching the process at the State Secretariat here, the Minister announced that aspiring students can submit their applications via the official portal http://tnau.ucanapply.com starting May 9, with the window remaining open until June 8. The admission process includes enrolment into both constituent and affiliated colleges under TNAU, as well as into Annamalai University’s agriculture programmes. Highlighting the academic offerings.

Panneerselvam stated that 14 undergraduate degree programmes are available this year, spanning disciplines such as agriculture, horticulture, forestry, sericulture, and agricultural engineering.

“Notably, two new courses — B.Tech in Bioinformatics and B. Tech. in Agricultural Technology — have been introduced, with 80 seats allotted for each,” he said.

“A total of 6,921 seats are on offer across government and private quota categories, “the Minister said. “Of these, 403 seats will be earmarked for students from government schools under the 7.5% horizontal reservation policy,” he noted.

For any queries, students can contact the helpline numbers 94886 35077 and 94864 25076, he informed.

On vacant V-C post at TNAU, the Minister informed that a search committee has begun process to find the apt person.