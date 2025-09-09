Online admission process for PG medical courses begins in TN

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research on Tuesday announced that online applications have opened for admission to Post Graduate MD/MS courses and the Allied Health Sciences Post Graduate Diploma in Diabetes Education course for the 2025–26 academic session in Tamil Nadu.

According to the notification, admissions will cover Government Medical Colleges, Government quota seats in self-financing medical colleges, management quota seats including NRI quota in self-financing medical colleges, and the Post Graduate Diploma in Diabetes Education offered by the Tamil Nadu Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem, affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai.

The notification was issued on Tuesday. Online applications would commence at 12 noon the same day and will remain open until 5 p.m. on September 16. Detailed information regarding eligibility, application procedures, and fees is available on the official website www.tnmedicalselection.net.

MRB opens recruitment for Siddha medical officers

The Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) invited applications for the direct recruitment of Assistant Medical Officers (Siddha). The notification, issued on September 8, announced 27 vacancies carrying a pay scale at Level 22, ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,05,700.

The online application registration for these posts opened on Tuesday. The last date for submission of applications, including online payment, is September 29. The examination fee is fixed at Rs 500 for candidates belonging to SC, SCA, ST, and DAP categories, and Rs 1,000 for others. Applications are to be submitted only through the official MRB website, www.mrb.tn.gov.in, as no other mode of application will be accepted.