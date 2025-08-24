ONGC gets green nod for hydrocarbon test wells in Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: The State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has granted environmental clearance to ONGC for setting up hydrocarbon test wells in Ramanathapuram district.

As part of the initial phase of oil and gas exploration, ONGC will drill up to depths of 2,000 to 3,000 meters across 20 locations. The wells will be established in villages including Kavanur, Kamankottai, Siruvayal, A. Manakudi, Seenangudi, Alagarthevankkottai, Thanichiyam, Peykulam, Keelaselvanur, and Veppankulam, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Although ONGC has sought state approval, the Tamil Nadu government is yet to decide. In the meantime, the authority functioning under the Union Ministry of Environment has gone ahead and issued the clearance.

Local residents and activists have raised strong objections, warning that it could deplete groundwater, harm agriculture, and pose health risks in the region.