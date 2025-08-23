One-year protection ordered for two Pocso survivors

CHENNAI: The Teynampet all-women police station, along with judicial authorities, issued one-year protection orders to two minor girls in separate cases of sexual abuse reported in Teynampet.

The orders issued by the tahsildar under the amended provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act, 2025, prohibit the accused men from contacting the survivors.

The police said the accused include a 31-year-old man arrested on March 3 for sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl in T Nagar and a 44-year-old man arrested on May 28 for harassing a 17-year-old girl from the same locality. Both suspects were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act.

As per the orders, the accused are barred from contacting the children or their representatives directly or indirectly, through verbal, written, or electronic means, or via third parties. They are also prohibited from approaching the survivors’ homes or workplaces, following them in person or online, or attempting to influence them in any way.