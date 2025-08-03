One-year-old baby drowns in bucket at Chennai home

CHENNAI: A one-year-old girl died after falling into a bucket of water at her home in Vanagaram, Chennai, on Saturday (August 2) evening.

The deceased child, Deeksha, was the younger daughter of Asothaman (36), an auto driver, and Soumya (30), residents of Pappammal Reddy Street. The couple also has a three-year-old daughter who was recently unwell and had been receiving treatment at the Government Children's Hospital in Egmore.

According to police, the incident occurred when Soumya was administering medicine to her elder daughter. Meanwhile, Deeksha was playing inside the house. A short while later, Soumya noticed the child was missing and began searching the house. She later found Deeksha in the bathroom with her head submerged in a bucket of water. The child was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead due to drowning, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The Vanagaram police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.