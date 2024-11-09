One way special train to run between Chennai Central-Trivandrum North on Nov 10

CHENNAI: A one-way special express train would be operated from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Trivandrum North ( Kochuveli) on November 10 (Sunday), said a Southern Railway press release.

With a composition of 13 general second class (sitting) coaches, two second class chair cars, one power car and one luggage cum brake van with accommodation for physically challenged persons, Train no 06149 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Trivandrum North (Kochuveli) Special will leave at 11.20 pm from Chennai on November 10 to reach Trivandrum North at 4.30 pm on November 11 to clear the extra rush of passengers in the sector.

The train will have stoppages at Chennai Central, Tiruvallur, Palakkad, Ernakulam town and Kottayam. Reservations are open, added the statement.