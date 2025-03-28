One Way Special train from Muzaffarpur to Tiruchy; check details here

CHENNAI: East Central Railway has notified the operation of a one-way special train to clear the extra rush of passengers. Train No. 05299 Muzaffarpur – Tiruchirappalli One Way Special will leave Muzaffarpur at 14.00 hrs on 29th March (Saturday) and reach Tiruchirappalli at 18.30 hrs, the third day (1 Service). The train consists of six Sleeper Class Coaches, eight General Second Class Coaches and two second Class cum Brake vans, a release issued by Southern Railway said. Train no 05299 leaving Muaffarpur at 14.00 hrs would reach Chennai Egmore at 12.00 hrs the third day.

Sunday pattern of EMUs on Monday

On account of Ramzan Festival on March 31 (Monday), which is a National Holiday, Sunday pattern of suburban train services will be maintained in Chennai Central- Arakkonam, Chennai Central – Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta and Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu sections, another release from SR said.