Begin typing your search...
One stabbed to death, 5 others injured in group clash at Tirunelveli
The clash arose due to a prior dispute and individuals from both sides were seriously injured in the stabbing, resulting in one fatality.
CHENNAI: A clash erupted between two groups, leaving one dead and five seriously injured in the Malayalamedu area of Tirunelveli.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the clash arose due to a prior dispute and individuals from both sides were seriously injured in the stabbing, resulting in one fatality.
The other five have been admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.
Next Story