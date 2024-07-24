One or two places in TN likely to receive rainfall for next 7 days: Weather dept

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted that one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning between July 24 and July 26.

Additionally, these regions are also likely to experience strong surface winds with speeds of 30-40 km/h.

From July 27 to July 30, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, the weather department forecast.

For the next 48 hours, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to be 35-36°C and the minimum temperature is likely to be 27-28°C.