One new COVID positive case, no deaths reported

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported one case of COVID-19 on Saturday and the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 36,10,650.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.3 percent, after 381 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 6. No new recoveries were reported in the State, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 stood at 35,72,563.

No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,081.













