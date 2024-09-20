'One nation, one election' will benefit BJP at nation's cost: Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: The BJP is planning to implement ‘one nation, one election’ just for personal gain but in the process, the rights of the states will be trampled upon, said DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 'Kalaignar 100' quiz programme in Thanjavur, Kanimozhi said that the BJP has been conspiring to take possession of everything possible. “As part of their grand scheme, the party has been trying to implement ‘one nation, one ration’ and one-language policy through which they want to control the states and snatch away the rights of the states, particularly non-BJP ruled ones," she said.

Stating that the ‘one nation, one election’ policy will do no good to the people but would certainly benefit the saffron party, Kanimozhi said, "The BJP will go to any extent for political gain."

Although the BJP has been attempting to force their anti-people policy across the country by all means, Chief Minister M K Stalin and the DMK have been thwarting their plans, Kanimozhi said. “DMK will do anything to save democracy and state rights”, she added.

Meanwhile, reacting to questions, Kanimozhi said that a detailed inquiry would be made on the promotion given to the official who ordered the firing in Thoothukudi.