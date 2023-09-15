One Nation One Election is necessary to save TN: EPS

CHENNAI: Stating that 'One Nation One Election' is necessary for the welfare of the people of the state, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said it was the only option to save Tamil Nadu from the DMK's corrupt government.

He urged the party functionaries to keep their differences aside and work hard to ensure the victory of candidates of the party and its allies, if simultaneously elections were held for both the Lok Sabha and State Assembly.

"We are expecting 'One Nation One Election'. It is necessary to uproot the DMK regime to save the state. The people of the state should support the AIADMK to uproot this corrupt government in the forthcoming elections, " Palaniswami said while addressing a public meeting organised at Tambaram to mark the celebration of the 115th birth anniversary of former CM CN Annadurai on Friday.

Palaniswami, on Thursday, called on Union Minister Amit Shah at the latter's Delhi residence.

Even god cannot save the state, if the people miss the opportunity to dethrone the DMK's Dravidian Model government, which came to power by giving false promises, said Palaniswami.

Rebuking Chief Minister M K Stalin's remark that his government has achieved 100% in fulfilling its poll promises, Palaniswami said it was untrue. The DMK gave as many as 520 poll promises. It did not implement 1 out of 10 promises.

"If Oscar can be given for lying, he will get one, " Palaniswami said and said the Stalin-led Dravidian Model government did not increase the working days from 100 to 150 days for the MGNREGA workers nor waived the education loan for students community as promised. Similarly, the DMK government did not implement the old pension scheme for government employees and extended the subsidy of Rs 100 on LPG and Rs 4 per litre of diesel.

The law and order has deteriorated since DMK returned to power and the state police department reduced to a "Eval Thurai", which has been foisting false cases against the AIADMK functionaries, he said and cautioned that the police officers would not let go scot free for targeting the AIADMK functionaries.

Calling the CM as "incompetent", Palaniswami said the present Dravidian Model government has been taking credit for the projects and development workers implemented by the AIADMK regime under his leadership.

He also wondered why the CM wanted to install a pen memorial inside the sea for Rs 83 crore and suggested that the government can give pen and useful materials for students for the same amount. "Stalin is busy naming everything after his father. If this trend continues, he will soon name the state as Karunanidhi Nadu, " he further said.

Without taking the name of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his supporters, he said that some elements were trying to destroy the AIADMK party with the support of the ruling DMK. They would not succeed in their attempt.

Recounting the Madras High Court's observation for retaining V Senthilbalaji as minister without portfolio, Palaniswami said the CM was scared to remove him from the cabinet as it would create ramification and many would end up behind the far.

He also pointed out that once AIADMK returned to power, it would take all the corruption cases filed against senior DMK leader R S Bharathy, who speaks like a noble man.