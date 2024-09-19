One nation one election impractical, unrealistic move to satisfy BJP's ego and greed: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The one nation one election plan that the Centre-ruling BJP is pushing for is an impractical proposition that is aimed at satisfying the BJP's ego, criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday.

It ignores the complexities of India's diverse electoral system and undermines federalism, said Stalin, adding that it is logistically unfeasible, given the vast differences in election cycles, regional issues, and governance priorities.

Any effort to implement it will require an unrealistic alignment of all terms of office, disrupting the natural course of governance, he said.

"This entire proposal is simply a move to satisfy the BJP's ego, but they will never be able to implement it. India's democracy cannot be bent to suit the greed of one party," he said.

"The Union government should address pressing issues like unemployment, price rise and equitable distribution of resources to states instead of wasting energy on these diversionary tactics," added the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.