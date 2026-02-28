One MP seat promised, alliance talks only with DMK, says Selvaperunthagai
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said the Congress was engaged in alliance talks only with the DMK, as the two parties held their first round of formal discussions at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the city.
The meeting comes after a series of informal interactions and prolonged speculation over seat sharing between the two parties. Representing the Congress were AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, TNCC president Selvaperunthagai, and seat-sharing committee member Niveditha Alva. The DMK delegation was led by party treasurer TR Baalu, who heads the party's seat-sharing committee.
Sources indicated that the DMK has offered the Congress fewer seats than it did in the previous Assembly election. The Congress, in turn, is understood to have submitted its demands along with a list of constituencies it seeks.
Addressing the media after the meeting, the TNCC president said the talks were cordial and constructive and ended on a positive note. He also said that DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin had assured the Congress of one Rajya Sabha seat.
Responding to a question on reports that the Congress was also in talks with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Selvaperunthagai categorically denied the speculation and reiterated that discussions were being held only with the DMK.
Girish Chodankar said the meeting proceeded positively and that the next round of talks would be held in two or three days. He, however, declined to comment on questions related to power-sharing arrangements.
"We are trying to match the concerns of both parties and how to get the best out of it by protecting the interests of our cadres," Chodankar said, echoing Selvaperunthagai that the talks were friendly.