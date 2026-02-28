One MP seat promised, alliance talks only with DMK, says Selvaperunthagai

The meeting comes after a series of informal interactions and prolonged speculation over seat sharing between the two parties. Representing the Congress were AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, TNCC president Selvaperunthagai, and seat-sharing committee member Niveditha Alva. The DMK delegation was led by party treasurer TR Baalu, who heads the party's seat-sharing committee.

Sources indicated that the DMK has offered the Congress fewer seats than it did in the previous Assembly election. The Congress, in turn, is understood to have submitted its demands along with a list of constituencies it seeks.