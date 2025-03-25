One more suspect in Erode history-sheeter murder surrenders in court

COIMBATORE: One more suspect in the brutal murder of a history-sheeter surrendered in Erode court on Monday.

History-sheeter John alias Chanakya from SMC Colony in Salem was recently hacked to death by a gang after intercepting his car in full public view at Nasiyanur on Coimbatore-Salem National Highways.

He was returning to Tirupur from Salem with his wife Saranya after appearing in Annathanapatti police station in connection with the murder case when the incident happened. Within a few hours, police arrested four persons by opening fire, while five more were arrested the next day and two persons surrendered in court.

On Monday, M Gokula Sugavaneshwaran, 25 from Kitchipalayam in Salem surrendered before Judicial Magistrate Afzal Fathima in Erode court. He was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days and taken to be lodged in prison in Karur.