One more dies of food poisoning in Tenkasi

MADURAI: One more patient died on Tuesday due to alleged food poisoning in Tenkasi. The patient identified as Muppudathi (54) was referred from Tenkasi Government Hospital to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

TVMCH Dean C Revathy Balan said the patient was so sick on admission and was put on ventilator support. He was given hemodialysis thrice. Moreover, the patient already suffered from renal problems and cardiac complications.

However, despite treatment, Mupudathi died, the Dean said. On June 8, Mupudathi, one of the inmates of the old age home at Sundarapandiapuram in Tenkasi, consumed non-vegetarian food.

So far, five inmates have died in the case. Among 58 inmates in the care home, which is functional under the guidance of the Social Welfare Department, eleven of them complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming food and were hospitalised, sources said.