One more dengue death, about 1,500 cases expected in next two months

CHENNAI: With one more death due to dengue, the deaths due to dengue in Tamil Nadu has reached to five.

Health minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said that about 1,000-1,500 cases of dengue are expected in the month of November and December.

There are about 5,356 cases of dengue currently, with a total of 531 active cases and five deaths. The loss of life is mainly due to the weakening of the immune system and people who do not seek hospital care immediately are likely to have severe complications. A total of 43 people were reported with dengue in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, health minister said.

There is a possibility of around 1,000 to 1,500 cases being reported in the coming months of November and December since the northeast monsoon is about to start. He said that dengue affects 7,000 to 8,000 people every year in the State. After a high incidence of dengue cases in 2012, 2017 saw about 65 dengue deaths and more than 23,000 cases. Post that, every year about 6,000 or 7,000 dengue cases were reported," the minister said.

He said that due to the sporadic rains, the water reservoirs are also having stagnant water.Due to this, even though there is a high risk of mosquito breeding and measures are being taken by the government to eradicate mosquitoes. Currently, the cases of dengue are in control.

The minister said that it cannot be said that dengue will never occur because it is caused by Aedes mosquitoes that breed in fresh water and in stagnant water almost every monsoon. Especially in broken pots, coconut peels, broken tiles, tyres and other debris. The minister stated that the local bodies are continuously taking preventive measures and mosquito control activities.