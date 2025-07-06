One killed, four injured in firecracker unit explosion near Sattur

CHENNAI: One worker was killed and four others injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Keelathayilpatti near Sattur on Sunday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, following the explosion, firecrackers continued to burst and scatter for nearly an hour. The unit has around 50 rooms, of which at least 15 have been damaged so far.

The fire also spread to a nearby firecracker unit, triggering explosions there as well.

Upon receiving information, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and are actively working to extinguish the fire.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Meanwhile, the four injured workers have been admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital.

Further details awaited.