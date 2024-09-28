One killed, 2 hurt as their car rams into lorry near Jayankondam

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a tragic incident, one person was killed while two others sustained severe injuries after their car rammed into a lorry near Jayankondam in Ariyalur on Friday.

Arivalagan, a resident from Ammapettai in Chidambaram, along with his friends Kumar and Krishnakumar went to Tiruchy to visit one of their friends in a hospital and they were returning to Chidambaram on Thursday night when the accident happened.

Krishnakumar was driving the car while Kumar and Arivalagan were sitting in the back seat. Krishnakumar lost control of the car when they were nearing Gangaikonda Cholapuram, and the car collided with a lorry coming in the opposite direction. Arivalagan died on the spot while the other two sustained injuries. Based on the information, Jayankondam police rushed to the spot. The police retrieved the body and sent it to Jayankondam GH and the injured were also admitted to Jayankondam GH.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the Jayakondam Highway because the lorry toppled in the middle of the road. Subsequently, the traffic resumed after an hour after the lorry was lifted from the spot. Jayankondam police registered a case and are investigating.