One killed 10 injured as lorry ploughs into people at bus stop in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: A cement mixing roller lorry lost control and ploughed through a group of commuters waiting at a bus stop on the GST Road near Pulipakkam, Chengalpattu district on Thursday morning.

One person was killed on the spot, and more than ten others, including a city bus conductor sustained serious injuries.

The lorry, which was travelling from Maduranthakam, went out of control after crossing Chengalpattu.

As it approached Pulipakkam, it rammed into people standing at the roadside bus stop.

Eyewitnesses say the vehicle did not stop after the initial impact and proceeded to crash into the rear of a Chengalpattu-Tambaram city bus ahead.

The deceased has been identified as Kumar (60), a cook from Pulipakkam.

He was waiting at the bus stop to catch a bus to Tambaram for work when the lorry struck, killing him instantly.

The injured, including passengers on the city bus and its conductor, were taken to Chengalpattu government hospital.

The driver of the cement mixer fled the scene following the accident.

Police has launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend the driver.

The accident caused disruption to morning traffic on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway between Chengalpattu and Pulipakkam, as authorities worked to restore normalcy.