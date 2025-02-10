Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Feb 2025 2:00 PM IST
    One arrested in Tirunelveli illegal medical waste dumping case
    Representative Image (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Police officials on Monday arrested a person named Chandrasekhar in connection with the illegal dumping of medical waste in Tirunelveli, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    The arrest was made after authorities found a visiting card among the dumped waste, which led them to the suspect.

    Police registered a case under three different sections and took Chandrasekhar into custody.

    Further details awaited

