One arrested in Tirunelveli illegal medical waste dumping case
CHENNAI: Police officials on Monday arrested a person named Chandrasekhar in connection with the illegal dumping of medical waste in Tirunelveli, according to a Thanthi TV report.
The arrest was made after authorities found a visiting card among the dumped waste, which led them to the suspect.
Police registered a case under three different sections and took Chandrasekhar into custody.
Further details awaited
