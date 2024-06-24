Once a staunch Annamalai loyalist, expelled leader alleges caste bias in Tamil Nadu BJP unit

CHENNAI: Expelled BJP leader Suriya Shiva on Sunday flayed the party’s state leadership over its actions against the functionaries, including him.

Criticising Annamalai-led Tamil Nadu BJP, the former party functionary Suriya Shiva said, “BJP’s social engineering policy has been blatantly exposed by giving in to caste lobbies after admitting that everyone is Hindu on the public meeting stages.”

“Why is there no action against Tamilisai Soundararajan, the former governor and senior BJP leader, who criticised the functioning of the state president K Annamalai and claimed that there are rowdies in the saffron party and that the state president has spoiled the alliance with the AIADMK? Is it because Tamilisai belong to the Nadar community,” Suriya questioned in a social media post.

“If the national high-command considered what Tamilisai said to be true, they should have taken action against Annamalai. Why didn’t they initiate any action against Annamalai? Is it because Annamalai belongs to the Gounder community,” he asked.

Recalling actor and politician SVe Sekhar’s criticisms, the expelled BJP leader said, “Sekhar, who celebrated BJP’s loss of 40 Lok Sabha seats by bursting crackers and addressed “Kalaignar 100” programme, is still a BJP member. Why is there no action against him? Because he is a Brahmin? Will the action be based on caste hierarchy? BJP’s Social Engineering has been blatantly exposed through this petty politics,” Suriya said alluding to his removal.

Suriya also hinted that he would soon reveal the corruption details of former governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai.

Earlier on June 19, the state BJP unit had dismissed Suriya Shiva from all party responsibilities for criticising Tamilisai, following the Core Committee’s decision. It may be recalled that Suriya Shiva, was removed from all party responsibilities in 2022 and later in 2023 reinstated to the same post.