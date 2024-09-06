On Teachers' Day, two Coimbatore teachers held for ill-treatement of students at different schools

COIMBATORE: As the nation celebrated Teacher’s Day on Thursday, two teachers in Coimbatore were arrested on different charges, first one for beating a student and the other for talking in a sexually explicit manner to a girl student.

Police said Suresh Kumar, who handles Tamil subject in a private school in Pollachi near Coimbatore had asked the boy, aged 17 and studying Class 12 to write a specific poem in the class. The boy had instead written another poem. An infuriated Suresh slapped and punched the student. The boy suffered severe injuries and was taken to Pollachi GH. Mahalingapuram police arrested him.

In another incident, Ayyasamy (39) from Kannarpalayam was deputed by a private firm to teach science practicals under the ‘Namma School-Namma Ooru Palli’ scheme at a government school in Perianaickenpalayam. “As he was handling Class 7 students on Wednesday, a Class 9 girl inquired if he would come to their class also. He then gave a sexually explicit reply leaving all students shocked. The girl reported the issue to her class teacher, who then lodged a complaint with AWPS,” police, who arrested and remanded him in judicial custody, said.