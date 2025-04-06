On Rama Navami day, PM Modi prays at Rameswaram temple

RAMESWARAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Ramanatha Swamy temple in the holy town, coinciding with Rama Navami.

Clad in the traditional 'veshti', shirt and 'angavastram', the PM visited the holy shrine on Sunday for the second time in a little over a year. He had offered prayers at the temple last year, ahead of the Pran Pratishta of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Upon his arrival at the temple, the priests accorded him a traditional welcome and the PM offered prayers at the shrine. Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan and BJP State President K Annamalai accompanied him.

As Modi's car passed through the town, people queued up on either side of the road and enthusiastically greeted him by raising slogans and waving at him. The PM waved back at the people and his supporters.