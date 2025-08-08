On MK’s death anniv, Stalin launches DMK’s media training scheme

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday paid rich homage to the party’s former president M Karunanidhi on the latter's death anniversary and issued a clarion call to his party workers to gear up to form the party government for the record seventh time next year.

Led by Stalin, the party leaders and cadre took out a peace march from the former Chief Minister's life-sized statue near Omandurar Multi-Speciality Hospital to his memorial in Marina, where they paid floral tributes to the late leader. Stalin also offered floral tributes to the portrait of Karunanidhi at the DMK party organ Murasoli's office in Kodambakkam.

Later, Chief Minister Stalin also launched three initiatives of the DMK youth wing organised on account of Karunanidhi's death anniversary. Stalin launched the Kalaignar Student Journalist programme to transform youths with Dravidian ideology leanings into journalists, the Kalaignar fellowship programme to encourage young researchers, and released eight books on behalf of Muthamil Arignar publishing company.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page regarding the death anniversary events, Stalin said, “Many tasks await us. Prepare for the field." He urged the cadre to work ahead to ensure victory in the polls. “Become the weapon for the party to form a government for the seventh time. Let us take a pledge and march on the path of victory towards achieving the goal of ‘everything for everyone’ and ‘Tamil Nadu first in everything’ with the light offered by Kalaignar to protect and advance Tamil Nadu, which flourished through his achievements,” he said.