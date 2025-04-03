On forefront fighting for Muslims’ Constitutional rights: Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Thursday denounced the Union government's Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it an "anti-democratic" move that threatens the secular foundations of the Constitution.

In a statement, Vijay accused the BJP-led government of systematically undermining minority rights. "The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha is yet another instance of majoritarian politics aimed at destabilising the socio-economic and religious rights of Indian Muslims," he said.

He asserted that the Waqf Board Act is deeply intertwined with Islamic jurisprudence and community welfare. "Dismantling it disregards Constitutional assurances given to minorities and weakens the very principles of religious coexistence," he added.

Vijay questioned the BJP's claim that the amendment safeguards Muslim interests. "If that were true, why was there no Muslim representative to introduce or debate the bill? This is nothing but a display of brute majoritarianism," he added.

He further criticised the Union government for rejecting key recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, calling it a blatant abuse of power.

Highlighting the mounting opposition, he noted that Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka have passed resolutions demanding the Bill's repeal.

Warning of widespread protests, Vijay declared, "If the BJP government fails to withdraw this undemocratic legislation, TVK will stand in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and fight for their Constitutional rights."