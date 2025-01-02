On conciliatory tone, Annamalai seeks to revive ties with AIADMK

CHENNAI: In a strategic move, the State BJP unit, led by K Annamalai has initiated efforts to revive its alliance with the AIADMK ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly elections.

This development assumes significance, as the BJP seeks to bolster its electoral prospects in the state by forging a united front against the incumbent DMK government.

The BJP's renewed efforts to mend fences with the AIADMK come as the state heads towards the Assembly polls in 2026. The breakdown of the BJP-AIADMK occurred in September 2023, allegedly due to the personal differences between BJP state president K Annamalai and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The rift between the two leaders led to a bitter fallout, with the AIADMK deciding to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections independently.

However, in a marked departure from his earlier stance, Annamalai has adopted a more conciliatory tone, emphasising the imperative need for a robust alliance to unseat the DMK government in 2026.

This strategic shift is seen as a calculated move to reclaim lost ground and bolster the party's prospects in the upcoming elections.

According to party old-timers, the party's state unit has been unequivocal in its assessment that an alliance with the AIADMK is essential to defeat the DMK in 2026.

"This view is shared by the BJP's national leadership, which has been keenly monitoring the developments in Tamil Nadu, " they revealed to DT Next.

"We have always been keen on continuing our alliance with the AIADMK, which has been a longstanding partner of the BJP in Tamil Nadu," a senior BJP leader revealed.

"The personal differences between Annamalai and Palaniswami led to a breakdown in our alliance, but we are now working towards reviving it. Our national leadership is keen on forging a united front against the DMK, and we are confident that an alliance with the AIADMK will greatly enhance our electoral prospects, " the leader said.

While the AIADMK has not officially confirmed its decision to ally with the BJP, party sources indicate that the two parties are engaged in exploratory talks to revive their alliance.

Meanwhile, the BJP's organisational elections are currently under way in Tamil Nadu, with Annamalai contesting for the post of state president.

High command will take final call on tie-up: BJP state secretary SG Suryah

The election outcome is expected to have a significant bearing on the party's alliance talks with the AIADMK.

Speaking of this, BJP state secretary SG Suryah informed that the party's national high command would take a final call on the alliance.

"The BJP is a national party, and we cannot take arbitrary decisions like regional parties in Tamil Nadu. Our national leadership will take a decision on the alliance, and we will abide by it," Suryah noted.

Karthik Gopinath, vice-president of the BJP's social media wing, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the party's priority was to work towards unseating the DMK government in 2026.

"There is still time for the Assembly elections, and anything can happen in politics," Gopinath observed.

"Our high command will take decisions on alliances accordingly, taking into account inputs from the state leadership with the sole objective of defeating the DMK and forming a BJP-led government in Tamil Nadu," he said.

As the BJP and AIADMK engage in a delicate dance of alliance-building, the DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, will be watching the developments with keen interest.

With the Assembly elections still one and half years away, the BJP's efforts to revive its alliance with the AIADMK are likely to be a key factor in shaping the electoral landscape of Tamil Nadu in 2026.