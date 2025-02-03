On Anna’s Memorial Day, EPS appeals to cadres to follow Dravidian icon’s noble principles

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and General Secretary of AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami, paid a rich tribute to the state’s first Chief Minister and Dravidian icon CN Annadurai on his death anniversary issued a clarion call to party functionaries and cadres to resolve to follow Anna’s noble principles and the path of righteousness shown by the late leader.

Hailing the former CM as “the flame of self-respect” from Kancheepuram, who introduced the mantra of duty, dignity, and discipline (Kadamai, Ganniyam and Kattuppaadu) to the world of politics in his social media post, he continued to extol Anna’s contributions to the state, which propelled it to the forefront in all areas of development.

“The ideological flame of our movement, who rose to the pinnacle of intelligence, even astonishing his political enemies. On his memorial day, we should resolve to follow his noble principles and the path of righteousness shown by him,” he said, ending his message with the slogan - “Long Live Anna!”