Omnibus travelling from Tiruppur to Erode overturns; 2 dead, over 20 hurt
CHENNAI: An omnibus traveling from Tiruppur to Erode overturned on Thursday, resulting in the death of at least two passengers on the spot. The fatalities are expected to increase, as per reports.
According to a Thanthi TV report, over 20 others sustained injuries and were rushed to the Perundurai Government Hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.
