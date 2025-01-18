Omnibus operators take advantage of Pongal holiday returnees, charge sky-high fares

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling in omnibuses have alleged that the operators are fleecing the Pongal holiday returnees by charging double the usual fare.

Operators of omnibuses plying from Kanniyakumari to Chennai have hiked the fare to Rs 3,800, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Similarly, the ticket fare for omnibuses running from Tirunelveli to Chennai has been increased to Rs 3,500 while the omnibus fare for journeys from Madurai to Chennai has been raised to Rs 1,700. On the other hand, the fare for omnibus trips between Coimbatore to Chennai has been hiked to Rs 1,900, the report added.

Ahead of the Pongal festival too, there were reports of omnibus operators charging astronomical fares on several routes. Those who usually paid Rs 1,050 for travel between Chennai and Kanniyakumari were forced to shell out Rs 3,899, on January 10, 11, 12 and 13, per an earlier Thanthi TV report.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had announced that it would form 30 teams, each comprising three members, to monitor and take action against omnibus operators found guilty of levying higher fares, violating rules, and operating without proper permit during the Pongal festival.

Meanwhile, omnibus passengers have been urged to register their grievances via any of the following numbers: 1800 425 6151, (044) 24749002, (044) 26280445, (044) 26281611