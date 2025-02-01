Omnibus catches fire after crashing into electric pole near Tiruchy, 12 injured

CHENNAI: A private omnibus travelling from Chennai to Nagercoil caught fire and was completely destroyed near Yagnapuram in Tiruchy, leaving 12 people injured in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the fire broke out after the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge into a ditch and crash into an electric pole.

Local residents rushed to the scene to assist passengers and alerted the police.

The injured passengers were taken to nearby government hospitals.

The incident also caused traffic disruptions along the national highway.