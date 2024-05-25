Omni bus rams on tree; driver dead, 20 injured in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: A Bus driver died and at least 20 others were injured when the omnibus they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Sri Sathyanarayana city, Thuraiyur.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, a private bus was coming from Attur in Salem district to Thuraiyur in Tiruchy.

The bus was driven by Varadarajan (44 years old) from Ollamputhur village in Salem district.

While the driver tried to avoid the collision between the bus and two-wheeler, he turned the bus aside. Because of this, the bus lost control and rammed into a tree.

The front side of the bus was fully damaged, and the driver was severely injured, stated reports.

People who were on the spot informed Thuraiyur police and the fire station about the accident.

The officials rushed to the spot and rescued people who were travelling by bus.

The driver was sent to Thuraiyur Government Hospital where he passed away without responding to treatment.

Twenty people were injured in the accident. They were sent to Thuraiyur, Trichy Government Hospitals, and a nearby private hospital.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.