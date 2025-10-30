Offset loss with Rs 40,000 per acre relief, seek farmers in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Demanding crop damage compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre, farmers staged a protest at Cauvery bridge in Tiruchy on Wednesday.

The farmers led by P Ayyakannu, the state president of Desiya Thenindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, who assembled at the Cauvery bridge, stated that around 2,000 cusecs of water released from Mettur was flowing waste into the sea.

Linking Cauvery and Ayyaru would enhance water supply in around 1,000 water bodies in Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Perambalur and Ariyalur and irrigation on lands across these areas, they said, adding that it would also recharge the groundwater table. However, both the State and Centre pay no heed to the requests of the farmers, the protesting farmers said.

“We have been insisting that the state government construct a check dam across Kollidam to ensure a sustainable supply of groundwater in the region, but there is no positive sign from the government," said Ayyakannu, who led the protest.

He also charged that the DPC staff have been demanding Rs 40 per bag as a bribe and even Rs 80 per bag in some DPCs. “The Chief Minister should initiate action against them to save the farmers," he said.

Ayyakannu stated that the harvested kuruvai paddy crops across the delta region were damaged in the recent rains, and several lakhs of acres of standing samba had submerged in the rains.

He appealed to the government to conduct the crop damage assessment and disburse Rs 40,000 per acre. “If the demand was not fulfilled, we would intensify our protest across the state," Ayyakannu said.

Earlier, the farmers attempted to jump into the Cauvery River from the bridge as part of their protest, but the police held talks with them and prevented them from doing so.