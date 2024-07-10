Officials use Kudavolai system to avoid clash between Vadakalai, Thenkalai sects

CHENNAI: To avoid a clash between the Vadakalai and Thenkalai sects in the temple procession in Kancheepuram, the HR&CE department used the Kudavolai system to choose who would lead the procession.

The Kancheepuram Vilakoli Perumal temple’s Maha Kumbabhishekam was held on Monday. As a part of the festivities, a procession was planned to take place and usually, there would be a clash between the Vadakalai and Thenkalai sects on who would lead it.

This year, to avoid such clashes, officials of the HR&CE department held a discussion with both groups, and said that the decisions to lead the procession would be taken according to the Kudavolai system. Following that, on Monday evening, in front of the police and other officials, the selection was made, and the Vadakalai group was chosen to lead the procession. Both groups accepted the result and proceeded with the procession.