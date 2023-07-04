Officials to probe abortion pill buyers

COIMBATORE: Officials from the Health Department began to gather details of those who purchased abortion pills from pharmacies in Tirupur.

Inspections were done in more than 15 retail and wholesale pharmaceuticals in the district days after a 16-year-old-girl from Muthanampalayam died after taking abortion pills bought over the counter.

Parents admitted the girl to Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital on June 20 for stomach pain. However, the girl died without responding to treatment and a post mortem revealed that she died of complications after taking abortion pills.

Therefore, the officials sealed a pharmacy, owned by Mahesh (40) and his wife Kavitha (35) on Kovil Vazhi-Muthanampalayam for selling the tablets without prescription.

A joint team led by City Health Officer K Gowri Saravanan, Arun Babu, coordinator of National Health Mission in Tirupur and authorities of Drug Control Office carried out inspections in more than 15 pharmacies in the district on Monday. They also collected details of those who bought abortion pills.