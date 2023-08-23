Officials strive to avoid caste row; hold peace meet for 100 sq ft land

TIRUPATTUR: Revenue officials are keeping their fingers crossed if the caste Hindus of Kurubanikonda hamlet of Mallakonda village in Tirupattur district’s Natrampalli taluk will agree to the decision taken at a peace committee meeting over granting access to 100 square feet of land owned by a Dalit in the area on Tuesday.

It all started when Mohan, a Dalit, started fast unto death following caste residents planning to build rooms/shops on a disputed 288 square feet of land in the village which if allowed would prevent access to his 100 square feet behind the disputed property. According to Natrampalli town panchayat ward 14 councillor L Gurusev (BJP) who was instrumental in setting up the peace committee, “the land belonged to Mohan’s ancestors, one of whom without the knowledge and permission of the other shareholders sold the land to another who in turn sold it to five caste Hindus of the same village in 2003. From then on, there was friction between both communities though there was no open flare up.”

Of the 300 families in the hamlet, Dalits constitute 45 families and both communities have their own Mariamman temple in their respective habitations. In fact, the Tahsildar’s report dated August 1 suggested that the status quo be maintained to prevent anything untoward from occurring. Mohan’s fast resulted in revenue officials headed by the Tirupattur sub-collector Banu and police rushing to the spot and holding a peace committee meeting where Mohan said that the disputed area should be left as it is or that he be given right of way to his 100 square feet.

“Or else I will move the court and accept the verdict offered,” Mohan told the officials in the meeting. “Peace committee participants accepted this and left on the condition that they would consult their village elders and panchayat president. If accepted, the land would be measured by revenue staff the coming Saturday after which the boundaries for both areas would be fixed in the presence of the sub-collector on August 30,” Gurusev added.