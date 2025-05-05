Officials’ mismanagement harassing students not exam’s flaw, claims Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday strongly criticised the conduct of officials overseeing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu, alleging that their actions are deliberately undermining the exam's credibility by subjecting students to undue harassment.

Speaking to reporters here, Tamilisai stated, "NEET was introduced with the intent to ensure that deserving students are not deprived of medical education due to malpractice or favouritism. However, the manner in which some officials are treating candidates is deeply troubling and unacceptable."

She asserted that it is not the examination system that is flawed, but the way it is being implemented at the local level.

"Certain officials appear to be acting with the intent to discredit the sanctity of NEET. Students have been given clear instructions, yet they are being unnecessarily harassed, which reflects poorly on the administration, not the exam," she said.

The BJP leader further condemned reports of students being forced to change clothes or subjected to invasive checks, calling such actions a violation of dignity and protocol.

She accused the ruling DMK government of politicising the exam and failing to support students appropriately.

"This is the fifth year Tamil Nadu students are appearing for NEET under the DMK rule. The consistent chaos reflects administrative failure, not flaws in the exam itself," added Tamilisai, urging accountability and action against erring officials.