'Official behaved rudely...': Actress Namitha asked to prove Hindu identity at Madurai Meenakshi Temple

MADURAI: Namitha Vankawala, actress and BJP state executive member of BJP, expressed disappointment over the alleged rude behaviour of a HR&CE personnel at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here, who reportedly asked her to furnish proof of being a Hindu and also for her caste certificate.

Namitha along with her husband had gotten access to offer prayers at the temple around 7 am, on the occasion of Krishna Jayanthi, under the guidance of ISKCON.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, Namitha said that she was shocked by the way a superintendent at the temple treated her. Addressing Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu, she requested him to take action against the temple official.

"They asked for a certificate to prove that I am a Hindu and also my caste certificate. I never underwent such an ordeal in any temple that I visited in the country," she said.

Later, while talking to reporters in Madurai, Namitha said the superintendent had talked in a rude manner to her and that she and her husband were made to wait for twenty minutes at the entrance before being able to offer darshan, even though they had informed the police about their visit on Sunday

The actress and her husband wore masks as they did not want to disturb devotees who might recognise her.

Her husband pointed out that the officer did not believe that they were Hindus.

"It’s sad that despite being a born Hindu, he’s asked to produce a certificate declaring him a Hindu. Let the officer perform his duty as per rules and regulations but not be rude. Even in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, nobody asks for a Hindu certificate to enter the temple but after producing any valid identity card such as Aadhaar, PAN card, driving license or ration card, any devotee is allowed," Namitha said.

She also said it was a known fact that she was born a Hindu and that her marriage was solemnised in Tirupati and her son was named after Lord Krishna.

However, sources at the temple denied the allegations, saying that as per routine, the temple superintendent enquired with Namitha, who didn’t have kumkum on her forehead, about her religion and caste, as non-Hindus are not allowed beyond the flagpole located after the main entrance nor in front of the sanctum sanctorum. A board indicating this was also kept there, as per court directives.

After Namitha said she was a Hindu, kumkum was offered to her and she was allowed access to VIP darshan. Post that, the couple left the temple at 7:30 am, the sources added.