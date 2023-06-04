Odisha train crash: '2 TN passengers reported incommunicado found safe, 1 didn't board train'

Begin typing your search...

The number of passengers to be incommunicado is 5.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Jun 2023 11:43 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-04 11:46:37.0  )
Odisha train crash: 2 TN passengers reported incommunicado found safe, 1 didnt board train
Visual from the accident site. (PTI)

CHENNAI: Two passengers -- Naragani Gopi (34) and A Jagadeesan (47) from Tamil Nadu, who were reported to be incommunicado in the ill-fated Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express accident have now been found and are to be safe, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The reports also added that,Kamal, who reserved a ticket, didn't board the train on the incident day and the number of passengers to be incommunicado is 5.

Inquiries about the condition of the remaining passengers in incommunicado -- Karthik (19), Raghunath (21), Meena (66), Kalpana (19), and Arun (21) are in progress, the reports added.

The Tamil Nadu government has requested their relatives to contact the State helpline numbers --- 044-28593990, 94458 69843 --- if they have any information in this regard.

On Sunday, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that the number of deaths in the tragic train accident in Balasore has been revised to 275 after factoring out some 'double countings'.

The Chief Secretary also said that out of the 275, 88 bodies have been identified.

Online Desk

